PAMPER YOURSELF - Massage therapists Morgan Leaf (left) and Kelley Torquemada offer services at Leaf's Essential Wellness Day Spa east of Thompson Falls next to Empires Builders. Leaf plans to expand the services offered at the spa, which also currently offers Montana Chic Leggings and doTerra essential oils.

A passion for helping people led Thompson Falls resident Morgan Leaf to open Essential Wellness Day Spa. Leaf has been a licensed massage therapist since 2007. "I love it, I love helping people," she said.

Leaf has offered massage services at other locations in Thompson Falls, but decided rece...