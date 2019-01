GOING UP STORNG - Tyler Knudsen goes up for a shot as Noxon's Alex Currie defends in Hot Springs Jan. 3.

HOT SPRINGS - Cameron Barber has been harping on defense with his team ever since he took over as the coach of the Hot Springs boys at the start of the season.

And that attention to defensive detail paid off in spades Thursday night as his Savage Heat shut down the Noxon Red Devils' offense on t...