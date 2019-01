Hot Springs girls nudge past Lady Devils

SAVAGE HEAT FRESHMAN Katelyn Christensen looks to score against Noxon Thursday in Hot Springs.

by John Hamilton

After a slow start, the Hot Springs Savage Heat girls are now off to the races for the remainder of the 2019 portion of their hoop schedule.

Seeming to be in need of a jump start to their offensive engine, the Heat struggled past an equally cold-shooting Noxon squad 27-25 in Ho...