WINNER! - Tilly Kreiner (center) celebrates as she crosses the finish line first during a snowshoe race at the winter carnival.

The Wild Coyote Saloon took advantage of the winter weather last weekend, hosing a winter carnival for local families. Non-profit Project ASCENT hosted games and sold comfort food including cocoa and chili to participants. Children and adults tried their luck at games such as a reindeer ring toss...