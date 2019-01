Sheriff's Log January 24, 2019



Ambulances: Noxon, 4; T. Falls, 5; Plains, 7; H. Springs, 8; Dixon QRU, 2. Sunday, January 13 Welfare check, Plains. Motorist assist, disabled vehicle on Thompson River Rd. Trespassing, H. Springs. Vehicle in the ditch on a rural H. Springs road. Threats, simple assault, T. Falls. Coroner request...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.