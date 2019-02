The Noxon BPA team includes: (back row from left) Rylan Weltz, Jared Webley, Levi Brubaker, Cade VanVleet, Vanessa Horner, Jaedyn Murray, teacher Dana Grupenhoff, (middle row from left) Laurel Miller, Andy Koonce, Madi Koonce, Jenna Freeman, Kristina Brown, (kneeling from left) Chelsea Vohs, Kali Murray, Delaney Weltz and Nate Cano.

The Noxon Business Professionals of America (BPA) team attended the regional competition last month, with 14 students qualifying for the state competition, to be held in March.

Several students qualified for state in multiple events. The Global Marketing Team and the Admin Support Team also quali...