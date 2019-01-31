ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Peggy Jo Paulsen-Williams

January 23, 1937-January 23, 2019

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

January 31, 2019

PEGGY WILLIAMS

Peggy Jo Paulsen-Williams, age 82 of Thompson Falls, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains surrounded by her loved ones.

Born January 23, 1937, in Deer Lodge, Montana, one of four children, she was the daughter of Ira (Pat) and Fern Goodman. At the age of 15, Peggy married Duane Paulsen, high school sweetheart and love of her life, in October of 1952 in Wallace, Idaho.

They lived in Osburn, Idaho, for several years and had three children: Billie Paulsen (passed away as an infant); Ronald (Patti) Paulsen; Debbie Jo (Gary) Reynold. Later Peggy and Duane moved to Pinehurst, Idaho, and then to Thompson Falls, Montana, where they lived the rest of their lives.

Peggy had three grandchildren: Robin (Mike) Elder; Kim (Jamie) Paulsen; Joanne (Ryan) Burk. She had seven great-grandchildren: Brandon, Matthew and Hailey Elder; Warren and Izabelle Paulsen; Cody and Bethany Burk. Several years after Duane passed away, Peggy married Norman Williams of Thompson Falls, who unfortunately also passed away. Norman had two sons: Matthew and Nathan Williams. Peggy so loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Peggy's wishes were no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a non-profit of your choice.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2019 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/01/2019 05:45