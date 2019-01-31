January 23, 1937-January 23, 2019

Peggy Jo Paulsen-Williams, age 82 of Thompson Falls, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains surrounded by her loved ones.

Born January 23, 1937, in Deer Lodge, Montana, one of four children, she was the daughter of Ira (Pat) and Fern Goodman. At the age of 15, Peggy married Duane Paulsen, high school sweetheart and love of her life, in October of 1952 in Wallace, Idaho.

They lived in Osburn, Idaho, for several years and had three children: Billie Paulsen (passed away as an infant); Ronald (Patti) Paulsen; Debbie Jo (Gary) Reynold. Later Peggy and Duane moved to Pinehurst, Idaho, and then to Thompson Falls, Montana, where they lived the rest of their lives.

Peggy had three grandchildren: Robin (Mike) Elder; Kim (Jamie) Paulsen; Joanne (Ryan) Burk. She had seven great-grandchildren: Brandon, Matthew and Hailey Elder; Warren and Izabelle Paulsen; Cody and Bethany Burk. Several years after Duane passed away, Peggy married Norman Williams of Thompson Falls, who unfortunately also passed away. Norman had two sons: Matthew and Nathan Williams. Peggy so loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Peggy's wishes were no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a non-profit of your choice.