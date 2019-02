KEEPING KIDS WARM - The Elks KEW Krew included (from left) Penny Torgrimson, Peg Conklin, Wendy Luckow and Connie Scott.

This past year, the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge received $4,000 in an Elks National Foundations Grant to target the needs of youth in Sanders County.

Thompson Falls Youth Baseball received $1,000 of the grant money, and the Blue Hawk Wrestling Club received another $1,000 to help students with f...