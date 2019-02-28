ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Lorraine Ione Morrison

 
February 28, 2019

LORRAINE MORRISON

Lorraine Ione Morrison, 97, of Thompson Falls, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, of natural causes.

She was born January 12, 1922, in Jamestown, New York, to Ernest Robert Raschke and Eva May Raschke. She graduated high school in 1940 from Jamestown (NY) High. In 1941, she married Cliford Adams.

Lorraine moved to Thompson Falls, Montana, in 1989. She was very involved in the community working as the cook for the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

Lorraine was an active member of the Eastern Star Chapter #132 as a past matron and past grand deputy. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Nile and of the Community Congregational Church of Thompson Falls.

Lorraine Morrison is survived by her three sons, Bruce Adams of Lincoln, Montana, Jeff Adams of Diamond Springs, California, and Robert Adams of Thompson Falls, and daughter Lisa Hamilton of Malta, Montana.

A memorial celebration and burial will be held at a later date.

 
