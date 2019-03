SCORING MOVE - Lady Hawk sophomore Riley Wilson shoots over Eureka's Sienna Utter during action in the Western B divisional tournament in Ronan Friday.

RONAN – The Lady Hawks played hard but, in the end lost two games and were eliminated from the Western B divisional tournament in Ronan last week.

Coach Doree Thilmony and her Lady Hawks fell 65-25 to Loyola Thursday and completed season play in a 48-33 loss to Eureka Friday.

Florence won the...