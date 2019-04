Ashley Petri and Cassidy McDonald of Plains welcomed a son, Milo Banx McDonald, on March 8, 2019. Milo was born at 10:27 a.m., weighin 8 lbs., 1.1 oz., and measuring 20.75 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Paula Ivy and Bruce Petri of Plains. Paternal grandparents are Jody McDonald of Missou...