PLAINS PEN PALS

Art forges relationship between students, Coast Guard

FUTURE COASTIES – The third grade class at Plains Elementary School gather around a painting of a horse representing the Coast Guard by Dave Williams. Members of Coast Guard Aids To Navigation Team 15 made a rope frame for the painting. The students are: Back row left to right: Kolter Marjerrison, Colten Butler, Mika Schulze, Jordyn Bagaoisan, Lyla MacDonald. Middle row left to right: Tristan Allan, Elisabeth Weedeman, Kaden Trull, Jesse Mitchell, Kody Apgar. Front row left to right: Bella Chaney, Grace, Subatch, Emma Dimond.

The Coast Guard isn't targeting elementary kids for future recruits, but one unit in Washington state has taken in a Plains Elementary School class as its new pen pals, thanks to two local men who brought the two groups together.

The third grade class of Julie Warner started writing the crew me...