Remember When?

THOMPSON FALLS IN THE YEAR 1894

There was a newspaper published in Thompson Falls in 1894. It was called the Weekly Montanian. H.A. Hendricks was the publisher. The Montanian went out of business, and shortly after the new County of Sanders was established, the Sanders County Ledger appeared (1905).

We make comments from its columns:

Advertisements then appearing were: J.A. Allen, “Fine Kentucky and Monongahela Whiskies,” Joe Webber, “Boots and Shoes,” Preston’s Livery and Feed Stables, Barnes and Lutton, “Wines, Liquors and Cigarettes,” Mrs. Matthews, “Bakery,” The Allen House, “First Class Meals and Beds, G.W. Gates and Co., “Druggists, Hardware.” John Willis apparently was the leading merchant, running the biggest ad. The paper had an advertisement “Thompson Falls the Camp of Industry.” Noticed statement: “Anyone can obtain a town lot by building and proving up on same.”

The paper editorializes on the glory of the new Thompson Falls schools, costing $4,000.

E. Preston is very busy hauling lumber to the antimony mines, the only antimony mines in the U.S.

George Ellis was shot and killed recently.

The Grandchamp mill is now employing about ten men daily.

Frank Cole of Horse Plains camped at the falls this week.

Jean Matthews caught a nine and a half pound char recently.

J.H. McKay, the popular section boss of Eddy, came down and attended the populist meeting Saturday.

Thos. McEvers brought in a fine mess of pheasants this week.

A number of English Lords are hunting in this vicinity. They have been hunting for some time through this section of the Rockies and the Bitterroots.

Charley Williams of the Charlo Reserve made this office a call yesterday. He presented the editor with a fine terrier pup, which we will hereafter train to hunt down and devour delinquent subscribers and grizzly bears.

Pat Whalen, foreman of Geoffery Lavell’s mill is probably one of the best liked men in this part of the country. His mill is turning out about as much lumber as any around here. Mr. Whalen knows how to pick his men and how to treat them.

Al Rickerts and Denver Laughlin have returned after four months on a prospecting for gold trip in the Clearwater country. They almost got scalped by Indians, but they struck it rich.

Scott Barnes is one of the boys and don’t you forget it. He has the best stock of tobacco and liquors in town. No fighting allowed during opening hours.

Good and Florin’s saloon is the headquarters for the Republican politicians at the present time. Any good voter who wants a drink, drop in.

J.A. McGowan of Horse Plains, candidate for county commissioner on the Republican ticket, was up passing cigars and drinks out to the boys.

Everything in this part of the country is in a prosperous condition. Five sawmills employing 500 men are working in this section hauling out vast quantities of logs for the A.C.M. Note: The Anaconda Copper Mining Company owned thousands of acres of timbered land in Sanders County. The logs were hauled to their mines to stoke the mill furnaces and a lot of it went underground to build tunnels.

Professor Nippert has been named principal of the fine new Thompson Falls schools which cost over $4,000. Some day Thompson Falls will have as many students in our schools as they have in Horse Plains. Professor Nippert is an educated man and well liked by the boys.

30 YEARS AGO • MARCH 10, 1994

PATROLMAN COX ON DUTY

Montana Highway Patrolman Tony Cox has returned home to Thompson Falls after a 3.5-year stint in the East Glacier/Browning area.

Cox has been assigned to the station vacated by Harold Savik, who retired last year. He will cover Sanders County in its entirety, and portions of Lake, Lincoln and Mineral counties.

A 1983 graduate of Thompson Falls High school, he graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in business management, then graduated with the 30th Recruit Academy at Helena in July 1990, and was sworn in as a commissioned officer of the Montana Highway Patrol. His parents are Ben and Viola Cox of Thompson Falls.