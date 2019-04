MOOSE CHALLENGE - The Flat Iron Quilting Guild members took part in a "Moose Challenge" for their bi-annual quilt show. Members were given the same panel of moose fabric and challenged to create a quilt with it. The quilt on the right, created by Jennifer McCrea, Donna Abrams and Ann Lundmark of Plains, won the challenge.

The Flat Iron Quilting Guild gathered more than 200 entries in their bi-annual show last Saturday. Guild member Ella Larson said that the show had good attendance, with many people coming from the Kalispell area and places including Drummond and Hamilton.

The viewer's choice award went to Peg...