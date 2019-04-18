LoHua M. Odekirk

April 28, 1934 – March 22, 2019

LoHua was born in Myton, Utah, the daughter of Lawrence and Esther Odekirk. She was the seventh of eight children, and always walked her own path. She would go on to touch the lives of many, even those who met her only once.

LoHua was a free spirit, a seeker, a talented gardener, a tireless worker, a healer and a student of life. She was the mother of nine children: Kathy, Joe, Patti, Steve, Jeff, Jillian, Sarah, Tarom and Kele. She is survived by two brothers, all of her children, 16 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She left them all with the gift of determination – "where there's a will, there's a way" – she never gave up.

LoHua was a visionary, and had the ability to manifest her visions. Over the years, she built six incarnations of Rainbow Zen. The first two were on Vashon Island and West Seattle, Washington. Then came Eugene and Corvallis, Oregon. After moving to Hot Springs, Montana, in 2006, she said it felt like home, and created the Rainbow Zen Tea House and Organic Café. The sixth and final Rainbow Zen in Hot Springs will become a memorial, an ongoing tribute to the lasting legacy of a powerful woman with a unique aesthetic and a loving heart.

LoHua was a Master Astrologer. Some people came in for a reading, some for vegetable soup or a cup of tea, others were just passing through town. An unforgettable encounter with her magnetic energy, sparkling blue eyes, and infectious smile was

likely to lead to a life-changing insight. She was loved and will be deeply missed by all who have been left behind on this plane.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 28, her 85th birthday, at Rainbow Zen in Hot Springs, Montana, from 2 p.m. until sunset (and beyond).