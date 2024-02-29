Virginia Irene 'Ginny' (Medvetz) Dyer

Our community lost a beloved mother, friend, confidant and champion of children on February 7, 2024. Ginny Dyer was the kind of friend that everyone needs and every child should have. She was a person who advocated for children in their daily lives. She noticed the pain and suffering of others and tried to help, to do something.

Virginia was born September 19, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Daniel and Blanche Medvetz. An only child, she was close to her aunts, uncles and cousins. She was given the name "Ginny" as a nickname for Virginia and to honor her godmother.

This huge hearted lady who became a "second mother" to so many was actually raised by her father after her mother's death in 1950. Ginny was only three years old. By the time she was six, she was cooking and cleaning. Her father Dan was a very important figure to her. They traveled the east coast; exploring the different cultures, foods and ideals available in 1950's America. Ginny had a great love of people and learning her whole life.

She was raised Catholic with a love for Jesus and Mary that never ceased. Even with the death of her father Dan when she was 16, her faith remained with her. In Montana during the 90's she made her Cursillo and remained involved with the movement through singing during the weekend gatherings for years.

In her later years, she was able to reconnect with friends she knew from Shaw High School (graduated Jan. 1964) and her time at Kent State, Sept. 1964 as a freshman. After leaving college, Ginny lived in New York City, San Francisco, the Haight Ashbury, living her wild side, riding motorcycles, singing, loving people. This all eventually brought her to Thompson Falls, Montana, in 1973. She started working as a cook/waitress at Weavers, where she was introduced to her love, Joe Dyer and also worked as a nanny to the Jordan family. On March 3, 1974, she married Joseph Dyer III and daughter Robin was born later that year. A few years later in 1977, a son, Joe (Bear) was born.

Ginny really became well-known and loved when she started working at Thompson Falls schools circa 1980 as a sub, then moved to the high school in 1984 as a study hall supervisor, helping with Spanish classes, counseling and student government. Ginny started the original Sanders County Christmas Bazaar that helped hundreds of people in our own county during the holidays with food and presents. Her service work in Girl Scouting as a lifetime member and honored trainer of leaders and work with student council also created many friendships with people who became like family to her over the years.

When Ginny retired from the high school in 2010, she had already retired from Girl Scouts and the bazaar; she was able to connect with others through the fireworks stand and selling her crocheted crafts at the Trout Creek Huckleberry Festival. She and husband Joe were able to live several winters in Salome, Arizona. They enjoying a "retired" lifestyle until health issues kept them close to Thompson Falls in 2019. Her whole world was changed the day she found out about the loss of her beloved Bear in October 2012.

Ginny was preceded in death by Daniel Medvetz, father; Blanche Medvetz, mother; Joseph S. Dyer IV "Bear", son; Darrell Dyer and Jon Dyer, brothers-in-law; cousins Dorothy and Joe Stovering, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph S. Dyer III, Thompson Falls; daughter, Robin Dyer, Spokane; grandchildren, Savannah and Tabitha Dyer, Missoula; Donna Dyer, sister in law, Rathdrum, Idaho; Terry, Tim and Karen Stovering; Jane and Ben McFadgen, Paradise, Montana; cousins and numerous friends we hold as family; and Little Bit, her beautiful tortoise shell Kitty. We were all so truly blessed with her example of service, love and faith. Cremation has taken place. A public service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Thompson Falls High School gymnasium. A private graveside service will be held.

Thank you all for the love and patience as we move through this difficult time. GINNY LOVES YOU!