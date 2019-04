MAD DASH – Kids of the 7-8-year-olds group make a run for the plastic eggs during the Easter Egg Hunt at Plains community park on Sunday.

It might have been the biggest crowd ever for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Plains community park on Sunday, put on by the Plains Lions Club and the Plains Assembly of God Church on the Move.

Nearly 400 people packed the park, including around 160 children, who participated in the Easter Egg...