Wildhorses, Superhawks compete in Kalispell games

DASH TO THE FINISH – Little Bitterroot Wildhorse Donald Lord, middle, pours on the speed with teammate Scott Ginther Jr. right behind him. Lord took first place in the race.

Sanders County athletes returned home Friday with nearly 75 medals after a day at the Montana Special Olympics Glacier Area Games in Kalispell.

The Little Bitterroot Wildhorses of Plains and the Sanders County Superhawks of Thompson Falls and Trout Creek took part in the Special Olympics track a...