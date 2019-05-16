Athletes carry flame of hope through county

The Montana leg of the Special Olympics Torch Run began bright and early at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 11, near the Idaho/Montana border. Participants traveled along Highway 200 and ended in Plains, at mile marker 76. Torch Run participants included runners, horseback riders, walkers, and bicyclists. Along the path, 20 boys from Mountain Meadows Youth Ranch carried the "Flame of Hope" between horseback riders and bicyclists.

There was also an escort of police vehicles and ambulances to ensure a safe and clear path for participants throughout the event. Sanders County Sheriff's Office Reserve Deputy Brandi Jones coordinated the event for her first year.

"I had never worked with the Special Olympics before, so it was a new learning experience for me, but it was great!" Jones said. Sanders County Sheriff's Office Reserve Deputy Kyle Cox has been involved in the Torch Run for seven years, both as a planner and a participant. Cox enjoyed volunteering and being involved with the Torch Run on the miles he accompanied them.

As the participants arrived in Thompson Falls, they were met by the Super Hawk athletes who are competing in the Special Olympics. The Super Hawks lead a parade through town that started at Doug's Drug and continued to Little Bear. When the Torch Run neared Plains, the Flame of Hope was passed to athletes from the Little Bitterroot Special Olympians team who lead a parade through Plains that went from the Circle to Town Pump.

The Special Olympics Torch Run has created a strong bond between law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes throughout Montana. It is a great way for those with special needs to have the opportunity to showcase their diverse talents. The event is also a great way to raise money and bring awareness to Special Olympics in Montana. If you are interested in finding ways to support the Special Olympics, t-shirts and hats are available for purchase, or donations can be made sto the organization. Throughout the state, there were hundreds of participants who carried the "Flame of Hope" over 2,200 miles to the State Summer Games Opening Ceremonies that was held in Great Falls on May 15.

PICKING UP THE PACE - Shannon Chojnacky holds the Flame of Hope high as she rides in front of the group for a horseback section of the Torch Run just outside of Trout Creek.