HAWK JUNIOR Ethan Brown won second place at the Division 3 tournament in Anaconda last week and is playing in the State B in Missoula this week. Brown reportedly shot a 77 in the first round Tuesday.

On to bigger and better things.

Not in the game for team glory this season, two Thompson Falls High School golfers with lofty individual expectations, junior Ethan Brown for the boys and Megan Baxter for the girls, were competing at Canyon River (girls) and the Ranch Club (boys) courses in Misso...