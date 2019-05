LAUNCH TIME - Hawk sophomore Cody Burk runs up for a javelin throw in Thompson Falls earlier this season. Burk and his teammates will be in Missoula this week for the Western B divisional meet.

The final meet of the track and field regular season, the Bigfork Invitational actually served as more of a preview rather than a grand finale.

With all of the Western B teams in attendance in Bigfork Saturday, the Thompson Falls track and field teams took advantage of the opportunity for one fi...