Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Jay Simons 

Question of the Week

What advice do you have for graduating seniors?

 
May 23, 2019



ROB JOHNSON, Plains – “Get a good job and go to college. I went to college for three years but chose to be a skilled sheet metal worker.”

TANYA KERN, Trout Creek – “Make sure the thing you choose in life is what you want to do in your life in the future. Don’t just goof off.”

TED SONJU, Southern California and Thompson Falls — “Get a job ASAP. Don’t take the summer off and take a vacation in Switzerland.”

BOBBI HALLE, Trout Creek – “Because we live in difficult times, set goals high. Let the Lord determine your goals.”

KARL WHORTLEY, Thompson Falls –“Stay positive, keep your head high, don’t get overwhelmed by the world.”

WALT GEISBUSH, Thompson Falls – ”Pick a career where you follow your heart. Don‘t follow the dollars.”

 
