Question of the week

What is your favorite STEAM subject/activity?

KYLIEGH RUEN, Thompson Falls - “I like the Science projects that we do during STEAM Fridays.”

SHEA HAAS, Thompson Falls - “Art is my favorite part of STEAM because I am better at it and I like to draw.”

BELLA CORK, Thompson Falls - “My favorite STEAM projects involve Math. It is the best subject that I am good at.”

ALLAN MCGANN, Thompson Falls - “I’m going to have to say Science and Engineering because they're fun and I like learning about such things as catapults and planets.”

JAYDEN ANDERSON, Thompson Falls - “I like Technology because it’s interesting and there are a lot of things to do and we can make technological advancements.”

ARYA MCGANN, Thompson Falls - “I like Art the best because you can create with your imagination on paper.”