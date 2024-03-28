ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

By Shannon Brown 

Question of the week

What is your favorite STEAM subject/activity?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

March 28, 2024



KYLIEGH RUEN, Thompson Falls - “I like the Science projects that we do during STEAM Fridays.”

SHEA HAAS, Thompson Falls - “Art is my favorite part of STEAM because I am better at it and I like to draw.”

BELLA CORK, Thompson Falls - “My favorite STEAM projects involve Math. It is the best subject that I am good at.”

ALLAN MCGANN, Thompson Falls - “I’m going to have to say Science and Engineering because they're fun and I like learning about such things as catapults and planets.”

JAYDEN ANDERSON, Thompson Falls - “I like Technology because it’s interesting and there are a lot of things to do and we can make technological advancements.”

ARYA MCGANN, Thompson Falls - “I like Art the best because you can create with your imagination on paper.”

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2024 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2024