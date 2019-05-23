Sanders County schools will present their graduating classes of 2019 at ceremonies Sunday, May 26 and June 2. Noxon seniors will cross the stage Sunday at 1 p.m., while the Plains class of 2019 ceremony is at 3 p.m. Hot Springs graduation will take place at 4 p.m.

Thompson Falls graduation is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

Each year, The Sanders County Ledger publishes information for each of the graduates. The special section is inside, brought to you by local businesses.

Congratulations to the Class of 2019!