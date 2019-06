Darcy Winston 54 of Plains died June 17, 2019, in Kalispell. Darcy is survived by her children Charis Rae Winston Biklian, Caleb James Winston and Mara Hope Winston Lee. There will be a celebration of life held for Darcy July 13, 2019, 2 p.m. at Church On The Move in Plains. Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.