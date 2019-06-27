ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Jay Simons 

Question of the Week

Have you ever had problems with bears?

 
June 27, 2019



JIM ALEXANDER, Whitepine – “No, I have not. I have seen them around, but I haven’t had to deal with them.”

ANNA CURRY, Thompson Falls – “Yes, we have to deal with bears all the time. I have lots of grapevines. The bears broke all the fences. The mother bears send their babies up the trees who throw down the fruit for her to eat. When they are not doing it fast enough, she scolds them.”

CHRIS QUERFUERTH, Thompson Falls – “Oh yes. We live less than a quarter-mile from where they turn barrels over. If they come close to our place, my kids shriek loudly and that scares them off.”

BERNARD PARKER, Thompson Falls – “Every time I see a bear in the woods, it is always running away.”

JUDY SIKICH, Plains – “I used to live outside of Plains on Baldy Mountain and saw lots of them. They got in my garden and chicken coop. But now I live in town and don’t have a problem."

JASON GILLILAND, Alaska (here visiting family) –“We have all kinds of bears, black, brown and grizzly. We never messed with them. Now I’m looking to live in Colorado Springs and don’t expect I’ll see a lot of them there.”

 
