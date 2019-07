Paradise Center bell tower gets improvements

SHARING SKILLS - Rudi Boukal has been restoring windows for the Paradise Center bell tower. Boukal completes projects in a workshop at his Thompson Falls home.

The Paradise Center has gone through quite a few improvements recently. Behind the effort to replace aged and broken window and louver units in the center's bell tower is Rudi Boukal of Thompson Falls. Boukal, who was born and raised in Germany, has been a member of the Sanders County Arts Counci...