LOCAL ARCHERY SHOOTERS Tony Bierwagen and Brian Smith display their winnings from tournaments in the Butte area last weekend. See story for details.

Brian Smith and Tony Bierwagen were the only two area shooters in last weekend's Montana State Field & NFAA Northwest Outdoor Sectionals archery tournaments south of Butte, but they both represented Sanders County quite well.

By the time the tourneys were concluded Sunday, Smith, who resides...