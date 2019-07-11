TF Council to take over veterans memorial

It was a smooth evening for the Thompson Falls City Council, with every action item on the agenda gaining approval to move forward. Those items included a Memorandum of Understanding that the City Council will oversee and take care of the development on the Veterans Memorial at Ainsworth Park, which includes laying brick and other updates.

Another agenda item was beginning submission for grants to move forward with future wastewater projects. Applications are due by May 2020 and take about a year for an approval meeting. This timetable pushes construction back to 2022. If the applications are not initiated and turned in by 2020, there will be an additional application acceptance opportunity in 2023.

Another approved action was a Resolution of Intention to cancel the November 5 general election later this year. There are four municipal officers that are currently running unopposed and there would be no need for an election. Mayor Jerry Lacy, Council Member Raoul Ribeiro, Ruth Cheney, who is running for a council seat, and Katherine Madrone, who is the current county planner, are alone in their ballot spots. However, if there were write-ins between now and the August meeting, the election would continue as scheduled. This resolution would save the council an estimated $2,500.

“It’s been an honor to serve the citizens of Thompson Falls,” Council Member Tom Eggensperger said. “We work hard to provide services and benefits with wise stewardship of the taxpayers money. It is about determining the needs and wants and making sure each budget reflects that appropriately.”

Tom Eggensperger, who has sat on the city council for 31 years, is not renewing his contract that is up in December. Eggensperger will be replaced by Ruth Cheney if there are no other write-in candidates.