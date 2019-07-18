Lucas Thorson Comerford went to be with the Lord on June 18 of this year, 2019. He was only in the first month of his 17th year. The circumstances of his death are clouded by various accounts of the events leading up to the fateful moment. None of which have been entirely truthful, and in many cases out right lies. In the end, the boy with a huge heart, who would help anyone in need was helped by no one.

Born May 16, 2002, in Canon City, Colorado, Lucas spent more of his life growing up near the small town of Westcliffe, Colorado. Luke loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping, hiking in the high mountains and hanging out with friends. By the age of 12 he had taken his first deer and antelope, and bull elk by 13. He also enjoyed predator hunting with his father, and had taken coyotes, bobcats and had been to a number of lion trees with the family hounds. Lucas was an honor roll student and maintained a 3.5 grade point average throughout his junior high and high school career.

Extremely athletic, he loved football and was totally psyched up for his senior year and the new 8-man Thompson Falls team, which he was a proud member of.

Luke, from an early age, showed an uncanny athletic artistic ability. From extremely detailed pencil drawings hobbits, trolls, and strange medieval creatures, to sculptures of athletes that exhibit definition and pose that astounded his peers and teachers alike. Always humble, and ready to help his classmates, he never bragged about his accomplishments. His depth of compassion and understanding were beyond his years.

LUCAS COMERFORD

Lucas was also an accomplished carpenter, who by the age of 14 could cut for his father at any jobsite he came to, as well as any man. Luke enjoyed shop class at T. Falls, especially working on the lathe. He brought home multiple projects which adorn his room. He also enjoyed 4-H growing up, raising many animals to show at the county fair. It seemed if he started any project, he would have a lazer-like focus until he perfected it to finish. He would have done well in life and was cheated so very badly out of it. We, his parents could not be more proud of him and what he accomplished in such a short time on this earth.

Luke is survived by his father Joe, his mother Katherine and his brother Jacob, of Thompson Falls. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. We long for his thoughtful gaze, the depth in his eyes, his little sideways smile which made our hearts melt. Hold your children close, and always give them a kind word before they part. As we struggle to get the answers we must have in order to continue life, we ask you to pray for Lucas Thorson Comerford, our son, our love, our life. Rest easy son, we're comin'.

Donations may be made in Luke's name to The Ronald McDonald House of Denver, Colorado.