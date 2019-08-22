ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Elizabeth (Miller) Wengerd

 
August 22, 2019

Elizabeth Wengerd

Remembering Elizabeth...

Elizabeth (Miller) Wengerd, age 89 years, 1 month, 9 days, of Heron, Montana, went home to be with the Lord, August 14, 2019.

She was born July 5, 1930, in Holmes County, Ohio, to Andy J.P. and Katie (Hershberger) Miller. She married Melvin E. Wengerd on December 20, 1951. In 1999 they moved to Heron, Montana.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and "grandma" to all. Loved by all!

She leaves behind a loving family of four children: Mervin (Frieda) Wengerd of Columbus, North Carolina; Myron (Joyce) Wengerd and James (Carol) Wengerd of Heron, Montana, and Christina (Brian) Austin of Brinkhaven, Ohio; 18 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren; one sister, Tena (John) Miller of Winesburg, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin, her mother and father, Brother Joe, and a great-grandson.

Interment will be in the Wengerd Family Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank you for your love and prayers.

 
