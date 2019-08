ADDITIONAL HEAD PROTECTION devices like these are being used during practice by the Thompson Falls football team this fall. Coach Jared Koskela says athletic director Jake Mickelson acquired the devices through a grant during the off season, and that he expects more teams to be using them in the future.

It's a brave new world for the Thompson Falls Blue Hawk football team.

The big question is: How will coach Jared Koskela and his boys adapt to the 8-Man game they will officially be playing for the first time this fall?

"I am going to stay on the optimistic side of things," Koskela said. "This...