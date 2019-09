Sanders County Fair draws thousands of visitors

FUN TIME WITH GRAMPS – Two-year-old Eden Davis, grandson of Plains resident Prentiss Campbell smiles at the crowd while on the carousel at the Sanders County Fair.

Animals, animals and horsepower – the kind found in engines – are the three biggest draws to the Sanders County Fair. Fair Commission Chairman Randy Woods said people come to see the 4-H animals, the rodeo, and the demolition derby.

"I said it was going to be the greatest show on earth and i...