LITTLE HELP – Vanessa Horner of the Trout Creek Mavericks, competing in the senior rabbit class, helps South Side Sparks member Remington Ryan of the junior class with his rabbit before the competition. Ryan took a red ribbon and Horner was the grand champion.

The Sanders County Fair is a fun time for most people, but for the 102 4-H kids from across the county it can also be a time of work.

It's like a final exam time, getting their year-long work judged and graded, according Juli Thurston with Montana State University Extension, which runs the 4-H p...