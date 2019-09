KINGS OF THE HILL! Coach Jared Koskela and the Hawks celebrate Thompson Falls' 44-40 win over Choteau in Philipsburg Saturday.

PHILIPSBURG – When push came to shove, the Hawks pushed back, and shoved their way to an emotional win.

Playing Thompson Falls' first 8-Man football game in at least 60 years, the Blue Hawks jumped out to a big lead early, watched that lead evaporate and then traded punches with the Choteau Bu...