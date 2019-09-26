FAMILY TRADITION

Hot Springs ranch featured in Angus tour

Expanding to a little over 3,000 acres just outside Hot Springs, Springvale Ranch is home to nearly 300 purebred Angus cattle. The owners, Shawn and Jennifer Christensen, along with their two daughters, Katelyn and Kara, are fourth generation ranchers; as a family run business, the gratification that is taken in what they do on the ranch is monumental. From watching a calf being born, to seeing the process of what it takes to get to the end result; that steak on your plate for dinner. That is why ranching is so important to the Christensen family, it's a part of their heritage.

Another very important aspect to Shawn and Jennifer is teaching the youngest members of their family, Katelyn and Kara, all about the ranching life. The girls have been able to start helping at a young age, which Jennifer believes in, "learning the benefits of hard work and work ethics. What you put into this is what we're going to get out of it. I think they're old enough to realize that, and they're seeing that the harder they work with us, the more fun it is, and the benefits they get out of it. It's very humbling to have seen all of the hard work you have put into it, and knowing that it was all done with our hands." With the help of Shawn's grandfather, Carl Christensen, and Shawn's father, Bill Christensen, Springvale is now the successful, commercially certified Angus ranch you see today.

While the evolution of ranching may have changed over the years, many of the same challenges are still met head-on today. The constant battle for agriculture, drought and grasshoppers are at the top of the list. The ups and downs in the market, as far as what price they get for the cattle, all effect their bottom line.

"We strive to raise cattle that will meet the needs of the budget-minded cattleman, and all segments of the industry," A statement made by the Christensen family. Which is why the Christensen family is honored to be a part of the Montana Angus Tour. The annual tour visits an elite selection of reputable Montana Angus ranches, and more than 300 ranchers visited Springvale last Wednesday. The mission of this tour is to highlight and promote Montana Angus breeders and their cattle. While this tour only comes around to Northwest Montana once every seven years, this is the fourth year the Springvale Ranch has graciously hosted. "It's an honor to be a part of, it's a great group of people that get together," Jennifer said. It allows not only local ranchers, but ranchers from around the country and the world, to take part in and see firsthand the bloodlines and breeding used in their herd. Another curiosity they see from other ranchers is what they use for a water source. While ranchers in other parts of the country may rely on flood plains and river access, Springvale receives its water from storage reservoirs and irrigation systems. "Everyone is curious about how it works in your part of the country."

Paul Dykstra, Beef Cattle Specialist for the Certified Angus Beef Brand, is from Chappell, Nebraska, and was part of the tour last week. He had nothing but praise for the Christensen family and the place they call home. "It's the friendships people make that makes it easy to come back to this state," Dykstra said, adding that he enjoys working with ranchers of Montana because of the "great cattle, great people, great country." He spoke about why the Certified Angus Beef Brand is positioned very well in today's consumer market. "It's a product folks both want, and command." The brand sells roughly 1.25 billion pounds of beef in a fiscal year. When choosing between their Prime, Choice and Select cuts of meat, a Prime cut will be from young, well-fed cattle. It is an exclusive, high-quality cut. You will see the highest amount of marbling, which is why it is given the best grade by the USDA. Although a Choice cut is still high quality, it will have less marbling than Prime, and the amount of marbling will also vary in this grade of meat. With Select grades of meat, you will notice this cut is generally less tender and has limited marbling. Before any product can be cut, processed, and put out for the consumer, a certified USDA grader inspects the "carcass" for the brand's definitive set of specifications, which are known as: 10 Carcass Specifications. According to the Certified Angus Beef Brand, marbling is the number one barrier to cross in order for cattle to be accepted into the program, the 10 Carcass Specifications, according to certifiedangusbeef.com.

Miriah Kardelis Montana Angus Tour participants came from across the country and arrived on tour buses.

Once those guidelines are met, the brand logo that is awarded gives the cattle producer a competitive advantage for marketing opportunities, allowing for an increase of profitability; not only for the producer, but for the packers, distributors, grocery suppliers and restaurants. It all works as a chain. One can't strive without the other.

The Christensen family truly believes that they are just one division in a network of events that has to transpire in order for their optimum yield to reach the patrons. "We can't do it by ourselves, and the feed lot can't, and the restaurant can't, so it's neat to work in an industry with other people who are also doing their very best, and that when it all works together, we get a real premium product for the consumer," Jennifer said.