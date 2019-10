Luka Kinard, pictured with Sanders County Tobacco Prevention Specialist Sandra Gubel (left) and Luka's mother Kelly, spoke with students in Noxon, Thompson Falls and Plains last week.

The need to fit in socially is powerful. The need for teens to erase stress is mighty, too.

To address these things, "straight A" student Luka Kinard started using chew tobacco, then cigars and combustible cigarettes, then progressed to other dangerous...