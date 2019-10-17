ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Charles "Chucky" Jones

 
October 17, 2019

CHUCKY JONES

Native Charles "Chucky" Jones, 52, of Thompson Falls, born November 3, 1966, unexpectedly passed away in his home on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Chucky's true love in life was his four kids and granddaughter, Melanee. He took great pride in teaching his kids all that he knew about the outdoors, which was a lot.

Chucky was truly at home if he was out hunting, fishing, four wheeling or just camping and sharing that time with his family. His kids learned at a very young age the beauty of the great outdoors.

Chucky's ability to make friends was endless. Just one conversation with him led to a life-long friendship.

Chucky is preceded in death by his mother, Charlene Grantham; father, Stan Jones; brother, Jodi Jones; grandparents, Charlie and Mable Grantham and numerous other loved family members. He is survived by his four kids, Natausha (Mark) and granddaughter Melanee, Jess, Kendra, Garret and wife Bridget; stepdad Steve, many extended family members and an endless list of friends.

He will be greatly missed by so many.

A service will be held at New Life Fellowship Church in Thompson Falls, Saturday, October 19 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made at First Security Bank in Thompson Falls to the Jones Family Memorial account.

 
