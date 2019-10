Savage Heat swat down Hornets, earn No. 1 seed heading into State playoffs

JACK MACK ATTACK - Hot Springs' Jack McAllister sacks White Sulphur Springs quarterback Anthony Gudmundson during the Savage Heat's 44-6 win over the Hornets in Hot Springs Friday.

HOT SPRINGS – To the victors go the spoils.

The Hot Springs Savage Heat stopped the White Sulphur Spring Hornets 44-6 in the Spa City Friday night to clinch the 6-Man Western Conference football title and at least one home playoff game.

Now 4-0 in conference play and 8-0 overall, the Heat wra...