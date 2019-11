By Shana Neesvig

LARRY EDDY, Trout Creek – “Handmade popcorn balls! Caramel. That’s my best memory.”

RON HAWKINSON, Thompson Falls – “Candy corn. Everybody hates it, but I love it!”

CODY BROWN, Thompson Falls – “Honey, oh…Bit-O-Honey. Every time I eat it, I lose teeth though.”

PEGGY RELLER, Thompson Falls – “ALL OF IT!”

CATHY JOHNSON, Thompson Falls – “It’s not candy, but hot chocolate. A packet of hot chocolate.”

JO ELLEN MORRIS, Plains – “Snickers!”