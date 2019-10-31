Edna Phyllis MacDonald, aka Edna P. Chadwick, Edna Philis MacDonald, Trafina Kozlo Darling; Mother, Grandma, Great-grandma, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2019, 1:14 p.m. at the Libby Care Center, Libby. Her partner Mark Wagner was at her bedside. She was 93 years on this earth. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Donald Grey MacDonald and Maud Ellen Beecraft. The youngest daughter of four.

Edna was a one of a kind lady, who lived through a rapidly changing world. She lived and grew up during the Depression, into the space age and into the digital age, and kept pace with it all. She was devoted to learning and achieved high academic achievements throughout her life. She was an accomplished artist, her pastel portraits collected by notable celebrities in Hollywood in the 1960's, and musician, mastering several wind instruments. She had a ferocious thirst for knowledge and a feisty spirit. Edna earned a Certificate of Nutrition and Doctor of Chiropractic. She transmitted her love of art, music, science and learning to her children, and all she encountered. She was a unique individual who reinvented herself constantly.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Lawrence Baruch Chadwick/Darling/MacDonald and Forrest Ryan Chadwick. Survived by first son, Greyson Bryan Chadwick, and daughter Lark Lenore Chadwick her husband James M. Greaves, their children, and Forrest's children, their children, children's children, and future offspring. Her spirit and memory will be long lasting.