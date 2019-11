Savage Heat netters win 4th in Western C

SAVAGE HEAT SENIOR McKennzie Cannon and her Hot Springs teammates completed the season with a strong fourth place showing in the Western C divisional tournament in Churchill last week.

And so concludes one of the most successful volleyball seasons in Hot Springs High School history.

Coach Alisha Pablo and her Savage Heat netters wrapped up one of the best campaigns in the annals of Hot Springs volleyball by placing a very respectable fourth in the Western C divisional tourname...