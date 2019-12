TRACS finds homes for dozens of animals during national event

On Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, Thompson River Animal Care Shelter (TRACS) headed to the PetSmart in Missoula and Kalispell for the stores’ National Adoption Day events.

According to Wanda Thorpe, Operations and Financial Manager of TRACS, 21 dogs and a couple of kittens found their forever homes over t...