Teena Maria Frank

Saturday, October 5, 2019, Teena Marie Frank passed away at the age of 48 after a long battle with cancer.

Teena was born July 8, 1971 in Silverton, Idaho, to Tom Graham and Jacki Bennett. She attended school in Montana and Idaho, graduating from Flathead High School, Kalispell, Montana. In the fall of 1997, she married David Frank and in January 2009, had a son, Jaxon, who was the center of her universe. She was employed at Bank of America for almost 20 years where she built a fortress of friends amongst her coworkers and banking customers.

Teena loved everything outdoors! Camping, ice fishing, horn hunting, running on Tubbs Hill and bicycling all kept her actively happy. She loved family and tradition like no other. Teena was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. She was a treasure to those who were fortunate enough to know and love her.

Teena is preceded in death by her father, Thomas "Tommy" Graham; grandparents Norman and Norma Graham and Papa, Peter Bennett.

She is survived by her son, Jaxon Kyle Frank; mother Jacki Riley (Terry); sister Shaila Maciosek (Peyton and Bo); brother Taj Hagadone (Kandis, Trace and Koraline); grandmother Barbara Bennett; beloved extended families Brad and Teresa Hagadone, Jan C. Berry and family and many cousins.

Thank you to all the doctors and nurses who helped us through this difficult time, the Hospice of North Idaho Schneidmiller Hospice House for the special care we received and English Funeral Home for all their support.

Special thanks to Angie Frank, Becky Brewer Ross and all those who sent love and prayers.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Best Western Plus Coeur d'Alene Inn at 2 p.m. Please join us in sharing memories of our beautiful Teena.