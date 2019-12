Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies in a jar

by Miriah Kardelis

A mason jar filled with pre-measured dry ingredients, for oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. An easy, DIY Christmas gift, where all the recipient has to do is add the wet ingredients and bake.

Mason Jar Ingredients:

1-quart size mason jar

1-1/2 cups flour

3/4 tsp baking soda

3/4...