A magical holiday adventure

MRL takes students on The Christmas Express

ALL ABOARD - Thompson Falls kindergarten classes dressed in pajamas for their journey on The Christmas Express from Thompson Falls to Whitepine and back on Tuesday. Actors from Missoula Children's Theatre read from The Polar Express, and Santa gave each child a copy of the book to take home.

Thompson Falls kindergarten students got to experience the magic of Christmas on Tuesday with a ride on The Christmas Express. The train was brought to Thompson Falls by the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation and Montana Rail Link (MRL).

Children boarded the train at the Thompson Falls depot with their teachers, Amy Laws and Amber Yates, as well as Superintendent Bill Cain and elementary principal Len Dorscher. They journeyed through the train cars and along the Clark Fork River, listening to excerpts from The Polar Express and singing carols.

"Just the look in their eyes and their smiles," Cain said. "They were excited and awe struck by the train and the actors and Santa. It was a beautiful, magical event."

Ross Lane with MRL said that this is the second year the company and the foundation have brought The Christmas Express train to a Montana community. Last year, they went to Livingston and took second-grade students on the trip.

Along the ride, MRL and the foundation announced donations of $10,000 each, to Community Harvest Food Bank in Thompson Falls and Sanders County Council on Aging. Denny Pargeter with Community Harvest was along for the ride and was amazed by the decor and experience on the train.

As children received their golden tickets and boarded the train – known as the Silver Cloud when it is not in use as The Christmas Express – they were met by carolers from Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT). "We're moving," one student said excitedly as the train started moving west and the MCT actors led the students in carols.

Moving through the train cars, kids had wide eyes and were whispering of Santa's magic. The classes then split up. While one class sat down to eat cookies and sip on cocoa, the other was greeted by Santa, who called each child up by name, asked them what they wanted for Christmas and gave them a present consisting of a copy of The Polar Express and a bell they jingled while singing more carols later in the ride.

The train had a locomotive on each end, taking the children to the Whitepine area before stopping and returning to Thompson Falls.

Teacher Amy Laws said she would remember the experience for the rest of her life. "This is just so magical." You could see the magic in the faces of the kids, even as they got off the train back in Thompson Falls.

Annie Wooden

Lane, with MRL, said that the company and the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation are also distributing sweatshirts to schools along their rail route through Project Sweatshirt. Company representatives will visit schools from Arlee, Plains, Thompson Falls and Hope and Clark Fork, Idaho, giving each student a sweatshirt in their school colors. When those are distributed next week, the company will also have a railroad safety presentation with students.

"For me it was very special and I know it was for our teachers," Cain said. "I know our children enjoyed it and will never forget it. I appreciate Montana Rail Link, the Missoula Children's Theatre and our staff for such a wonderful Christmas event."