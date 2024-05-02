Community gathers for spring cleanup

For Beautification Days, Trout Creek Adventist School (above left) helped sweep and clean areas along Main Street, while Blackfoot Communications (above right) helped trim tees throughout Thompson Falls.

The rain did not stop people from participating in cleaning up Thompson Falls for the annual Beautification Days. Thompson Falls Schools got their cleaning done early. Diane Hedahl from the elementary office said they knew the rains were coming on Friday so the students did their cleanup around the campus earlier in the week. The high school students cleaned up their areas of sports fields and campus on April 16.

Joni Mosher, coordinator of the Beautification Days project, reported that this year's event began with a meet and greet on April 17 at Limberlost Brewery. Project leaders attended to get information regarding their projects such as volunteers, liability waivers and equipment needs. "On the three days of Beautification Days, we had 29 projects around town including the electronic waste recycling event at the transfer station and 12 special residential projects," she said.

Mosher said the committee put in 100 volunteer hours for the three-day event. This did not include the twice monthly planning meetings held from January to April. She estimates that there were 138 volunteers who worked over the three days. Each project took between 2 to 4 hours to complete. Blackfoot Communications and the city crew helped prune trees around Thompson Falls. "We had at least 20 businesses and organizations behind the scenes with money, food, and in kind donations," Mosher added.

Linda Elliott For Beautification Days, Trout Creek Adventist School (above left) helped sweep and clean areas along Main Street, while Blackfoot Communications (above right) helped trim tees throughout Thompson Falls.

Beautification projects included cleaning up debris and trimming rose bushes at local parks and along Main Street. Groups such as Building Bridges, Mountain Valley Academy and Trout Creek Adventist School also helped clean up residents' yards and plant shrubs and flowers at the Thompson Falls Senior Center. At the mule pasture trail system, the Forest Service installed new signage to direct visitors around the trail.

"We noticed a lot of people and groups out and about before Beautification Days working to clean up Thompson Falls. Our advertising caught the attention of groups around the area like MT Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Glacier Country blog mentioned our event in their Earth Day section," Mosher said.

Also as part of Beautification Days, electronic waste was gathered at the Thompson Falls Transfer Station. Volunteers collected old computers, printers, phones and other electronic items to be recycled.