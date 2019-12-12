Dewey Lewis Russel Arnold, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away on December 5, 2019, in Plains at the age of 84.

He was born in Lonepine, Montana, to James and Hilda Arnold on December 15, 1934. He graduated from Plains High School in 1953. He worked at Fisher Body in Flint, Michigan, where he met Janice Harris. They were married on December 30, 1955, in Angola, Indiana. They returned home to Montana in 1959, where he remained until his passing. Over the span of years, he worked in the sawmill industry as a dry kiln operator, log truck driver, and at the tie plant in Paradise. While being employed he also operated a small ranch west of Plains, which he was very proud of. After retirement he took on the hobby of bowling with his wife.

Dewey is preceded in death by his parents and siblings LZ, Gordon, Albert, Dave, Fred and June.

Dewey held a great love and respect for his family. He is survived by his wife Janice; sister Melva Welty, sons Fred (Colleen), Clarence (Ruth), Randy (Marilyn), Dewey, Sid (Martha) and daughter Denise. There are also 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

Dewey was a man of few words but when he spoke it had a lasting impression. Here are a few of his words of wisdom that he imparted to his family: “You root for the Dallas Cowboys and you’ll never go wrong;” “Here is a bell my son, ring it when you need to summon your wife;” “I am a good barber as long as the hair lasts.” A couple more memorable moments were when he referred to one of his daughters-in-law as “the old meanie” and his granddaughter’s boyfriend that he named “oh whatishisname” when she didn’t introduce him when he arrived at the ranch.

He enjoyed hunting and the bantering that accompanied it. If you had a misguided shot, you may hear “I think you may have creased the paunch.” Always proud of what his children brought in during hunting season, that good ole bull beef. When it was put on the supper table then he would ask “where is the ketchup?”

Cremation has occurred and a private ceremony will be held at his ranch with his family.

Memorials may be given to Parkinson’s Foundation or The Fisher Center for Alzheimer Research. Special thanks to Nick Lawyer, Julie Tompkins, Lara Lanfear and Dejaun Page for caring for Pa.