Donald W. Burrell went to be with our heavenly Father November 6, 2023. Don was born to Wayne and Vi Burrell on December 4, 1942. He was raised in the Moiese Valley. He graduated from Charlo High School in 1962.

Don was in the Army from April 1964 to April 1966. He worked for many farmers around Charlo, and the Moiese Valley, even after he went to work for the railroad, in 1968. He married Lorraine Pittsenbarger on January 10, 1970. They raised a daughter and a son, along with traveling, square dancing, being members of Grange and the Lutheran church, among other community groups and clubs, in their 44 years together.

After Lorraine's death in 2014, Don continued to be busy in the community, with many of the activities they had done together, and cutting firewood, driving for DAV, helping at the food bank, the council on aging, the Thompson Falls Seniors, and so many others it would make us tired just reading the list. Don was one of a kind and was always ready to be of help.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Vi Burrell; brother Jim Burrell; sister Vikki Szumnarski; and wife Lorraine Burrell. He is survived by brothers Bob (Barbara) Burrell and Bill (Marty) Burrell; daughter Kelly Durgeloh; son Steve (Dee) Burrell; granddaughters Crystal Pavlik and Angela Talbott (Theron Sias); grandsons Steven Burrell and Kyle Burrell (Haley Johnson); and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on December 3, 2023, at the Thompson Falls High School gym, with refreshments to follow. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at http://www.shriderthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.