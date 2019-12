SHINY AND NEW - Sanders County Commissioners Glen Magera, Tony Cox (center) and Carol Brooker (second from right) participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new solid waste transfer station east of Thompson Falls on Tuesday.

The Sanders County Commissioners commemorated the new solid waste transfer station on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility east of Thompson Falls.

"This is the premiere site in Montana for a community of our size," commissioner Tony Cox said just before the ceremony, whic...